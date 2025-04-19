Panama Is One Step Away From Exporting Beef To The U.S. -
Meeting these requirements places the country in a privileged position to begin exporting beef to the world's most demanding markets, which will not only strengthen confidence in the local health system but also boost the economic development of the livestock market. The Animal Health Toxic and Microbiological Residue Laboratory is capable of testing meat products for antibiotics, hormones (natural and synthetic), pesticides (organochlorine and organophosphate), antiparasitic agents, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and heavy metals (contaminants), among others. In addition, species and microbiological tests can be performed, such as tissue culture and meats free of Escherichia Coli and Salmonella. Pending issues include the evaluation of the documentation submitted by Panama; plant inspections and audits of the Panamanian Sanitary System; drafting, public comment, and publication of the approval standard in the United States Federal Register Code, MIDA stated.
Projections
Panama is estimated to export $40 million worth of meat to the U.S. annually, according to projections shared in 2024 by the National Cattle Ranchers Association (ANAGAN).
