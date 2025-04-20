'No Insulin, No Medicines': Amit Shah Says He Beat Diabetes With Simple Lifestyle Changes, Lost 20 Kgs WATCH
Speaking at an event, he said, "I've been DIABETIC, but I made big changes since May 2020.
"The required amount of sleep, water and diet, and routine exercise has given me a lot... Today, I stand before you free from any kind of allopathic medicine and insulin," he said, addressing an event organised by the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi on World Liver Day.
He noted that these simple changes also helped him lose over 20 kgs of weight
