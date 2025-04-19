UAE's $1.4 Trillion Investment Paves Way For Advanced AI Chip Access

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The United Arab Emirates is making significant strides toward securing access to advanced semiconductors from the United States, following its commitment to invest $1.4 trillion in the American economy over the next decade. This investment aims to bolster the UAE's position in the global artificial intelligence landscape and reduce its reliance on oil revenues.

Peng Xiao, CEO of G42, the UAE's leading AI firm, stated that the country is making“very good and tangible progress” in obtaining advanced semiconductors from the U.S. This development comes after the UAE pledged substantial investments in U.S. sectors, including AI infrastructure, semiconductors, energy, and manufacturing.

The UAE's efforts are part of a broader strategy to enhance its technological capabilities and establish itself as a global AI leader. The country has been working closely with U.S. tech giants, such as Microsoft and Nvidia, to develop AI infrastructure and applications. Notably, G42 has partnered with Nvidia to build on the U.S. firm's Earth-2 platform, focusing on high-resolution climate and weather simulations.

In addition to these collaborations, the UAE has taken steps to address U.S. concerns regarding the security of advanced technologies. G42 has distanced itself from Chinese companies, ceasing business with entities on the U.S. export controls list and removing Huawei technology from its data centers. Peng Xiao emphasized that the UAE can“guarantee the safety and the security” of U.S.-made chips when deployed and used within the country.

The U.S. has responded positively to these measures, approving the export of advanced AI chips to a Microsoft-operated facility in the UAE for use by G42. This approval, which had been delayed due to concerns about technology leakage to China, comes with conditions to ensure the security of the chips. Microsoft must restrict facility access to personnel from countries under U.S. arms embargoes or listed on the Bureau of Industry and Security Entity List.

