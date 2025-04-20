403
US possibly to stop ‘almost all’ NATO funding
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is reportedly considering a budget proposal that would eliminate nearly all funding for international organizations like NATO and the United Nations, according to a report from the New York Times on Monday. The plan is part of a broader initiative to reduce the State Department's budget by nearly 50%, as outlined in an internal memo. The proposal also suggests cutting international peacekeeping operations, all educational and cultural exchanges, and reducing humanitarian and global health assistance by over 50%.
While the proposal has been confirmed by sources within the Associated Press, it still needs to undergo several rounds of review before it can be submitted to Congress for approval. One senior official referred to the plan as "aggressive" in its cost-cutting measures.
In response to questions about reducing NATO funding, State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce reassured that the US remains committed to NATO, emphasizing that the alliance is seen as a deterrent rather than a tool for engaging in wars. Bruce noted that NATO's purpose is to prevent actions by "bad actors" rather than actively fighting wars.
The Trump administration has consistently pushed NATO members to increase their defense spending, arguing that the US bears a disproportionate share of the financial burden. Trump has previously warned that the US might not defend NATO members who fail to meet defense spending targets. On Monday, Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Europe should not remain a "permanent security vassal" of the US, suggesting that this arrangement benefits neither America nor Europe.
The Trump administration has consistently pushed NATO members to increase their defense spending, arguing that the US bears a disproportionate share of the financial burden. Trump has previously warned that the US might not defend NATO members who fail to meet defense spending targets. On Monday, Vice President J.D. Vance stated that Europe should not remain a "permanent security vassal" of the US, suggesting that this arrangement benefits neither America nor Europe.
