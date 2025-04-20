403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
RSF Attacks Result in 7 Civilian Deaths
(MENAFN) Seven non-combatants lost their lives and three others sustained injuries as a result of heavy artillery bombardment by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El-Fasher, the administrative center of North Darfur, situated in western Sudan, based on a statement issued by the national military on Sunday.
The military report revealed that displaced individuals residing in the Zamzam refugee settlement and other regions throughout Darfur are enduring “inhumane and discriminatory treatment” at the hands of the RSF militia.
The alleged abuses include obstruction of roads and looting of personal belongings.
As of now, the RSF has not responded to the allegations made in the army’s statement.
For several consecutive days, RSF shelling has persisted in El-Fasher, resulting in a rising number of fatalities and injuries, as per Sudanese officials.
Since May 2024, the city has become a battleground for intense and lethal confrontations between government forces and the RSF, despite global alerts concerning the grave consequences of continued conflict in El-Fasher—a key location for humanitarian efforts across all five Darfur regions.
Earlier this week, the RSF announced it had taken over the Zamzam refugee camp in El-Fasher following violent encounters with government troops.
Based on United Nations data, the violence has claimed at least 400 civilian lives and forced close to 400,000 people to flee their homes.
The conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese military began on April 15, 2023, as both sides vie for dominance in the country.
The ongoing war has led to thousands of casualties and triggered one of the globe’s most severe humanitarian disasters.
The military report revealed that displaced individuals residing in the Zamzam refugee settlement and other regions throughout Darfur are enduring “inhumane and discriminatory treatment” at the hands of the RSF militia.
The alleged abuses include obstruction of roads and looting of personal belongings.
As of now, the RSF has not responded to the allegations made in the army’s statement.
For several consecutive days, RSF shelling has persisted in El-Fasher, resulting in a rising number of fatalities and injuries, as per Sudanese officials.
Since May 2024, the city has become a battleground for intense and lethal confrontations between government forces and the RSF, despite global alerts concerning the grave consequences of continued conflict in El-Fasher—a key location for humanitarian efforts across all five Darfur regions.
Earlier this week, the RSF announced it had taken over the Zamzam refugee camp in El-Fasher following violent encounters with government troops.
Based on United Nations data, the violence has claimed at least 400 civilian lives and forced close to 400,000 people to flee their homes.
The conflict between the RSF and the Sudanese military began on April 15, 2023, as both sides vie for dominance in the country.
The ongoing war has led to thousands of casualties and triggered one of the globe’s most severe humanitarian disasters.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment