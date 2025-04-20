Russians Appropriate Over 114,000 Real Estate Properties In Occupied Luhansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk region, Russian authorities have "nationalized" more than 114,000 Ukrainian real estate properties.

According to Ukrinform, citing a report by the Luhansk Regional Military Administration on Facebook, Russians have appropriated properties owned by Ukrainian citizens and legal entities.

Specifically, more than 17,000 properties were taken into regional ownership, nearly 46,000 into municipal ownership, and over 51,000 into federal ownership. The seized properties include assets whose ownership was not confirmed by individuals who evacuated to safer regions of Ukraine or abroad within 30 days of their discovery by occupying forces.

In TOT ofregion, Russians increase number of youth propaganda organizations

Additionally, it has been reported that the so-called "LPR" authorities will impose fines for the use of driver's licenses that expired at the end of 2022. These licenses, issued under the "LPR" system, previously held no legal status beyond the occupied region, but Russian authorities later extended their validity until 2025. Furthermore, as of April 1, driving documents issued by any country other than Russia will be invalid for individuals residing in occupied Luhansk for over a year. This policy will result in fines of up to 15,000 rubles.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian forces have initiated a new wave of mandatory replacement of all vehicle documents with Russian-issued ones. This marks the next phase of forced passportization.

Illustrative photo