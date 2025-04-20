Alrayan Bank Launches Self-Service Digital Zone

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its ongoing transformation journey, AlRayan Bank has officially launched the first-of-its-kind standalone Self-Service Digital Zone (ALRAYAN GO Kiosk) in the State of Qatar. This innovative concept reflects the bank's continued commitment to enhancing customer experience through digitalization while upholding high service standards.

The Self-Service Digital Zone is designed to bring convenience and efficiency to the way customers manage their banking needs. The ALRAYAN GO Kiosk combines the best of both worlds: the speed and flexibility of digital banking, and the reliability and familiarity of traditional in-branch services - all in one seamless, integrated experience.

Customers can independently perform a variety of essential services such as cash withdrawals and deposits, instant card printing (initiated through the ALRAYAN GO app), and immediate cheque book issuance. The service is available 24/7 and will be gradually rolled out across various strategic locations across Qatar, offering customers greater accessibility and flexibility in how they bank.

“The launch of the Self-Service Digital Zone marks a key milestone in our transformation agenda,” said Omar Al Emadi, Acting Group Executive Officer at AlRayan Bank.“Our goal is to empower customers with smart, secure, and user-friendly tools that simplify their banking journey while maintaining the personalized care they expect from AlRayan Bank.”

Houssam Itani, Group Chief Transformation Officer at AlRayan Bank, added:“At AlRayan Bank, we are committed to driving our transformation in a way that genuinely benefits our customers. The launch of the Self-Service Digital Zone is part of our larger vision to transform banking into a smoother, more efficient, and more personalized experience.”

By introducing this concept, AlRayan Bank continues to reinforce its position as a pioneer in digital transformation, offering innovative solutions that improve service quality and respond to the evolving needs of its customers.