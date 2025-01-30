AI raises living standards, economic growth

(MENAFN) With the aim of upgrading living conditions as well as nation’s economy, the UK government has programmed to establish a new approach to develop AI field in order to create a large number of opportunities.



The artificial intelligence growth plan was declared by Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, mentioning that it would support shaping a "decade of national renewal" and "turbocharge growth and boost living standards."



Based on a declaration from Starmer's office, the plan got initiated after many suggestions from Matt Clifford who was appointed last summer as an AI advisor by the government.



It continued that Starmer has given the "full weight of Whitehall" supporting this field through approving all of Clifford’s suggestions in his AI groundbreaking growth plan.



The growth plan is supported by major technology companies, which have invested about USD 17 billion in several projects, generating 13,250 opportunities.



