Chinese FM Met With Tajik Counterpart

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ALMATY, Apr 26 (NNN-XINHUA) – Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, here yesterday.

Wang stated that, in July last year, President Xi Jinping paid a milestone state visit to Tajikistan, during which he and President Emomali Rahmon, jointly announced the elevation of China-Tajikistan relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in the new era, opening a new chapter in building the China-Tajikistan community with a shared future, at a higher level.

Under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, comprehensive cooperation between China and Tajikistan has continued to yield positive results. China firmly supports Tajikistan in pursuing a development path, suited to its national conditions and resolutely opposes any external forces interfering in Tajikistan's internal affairs.

China will further consolidate strategic mutual trust with Tajikistan, deepen development synergy, and expand friendly exchanges, in support of each country's modernisation and national revitalisation.

Muhriddin noted that, the important consensus reached during President Xi's visit last year, has charted a new course for bilateral relations and elevated mutually beneficial cooperation to an unprecedented level, providing support for Tajikistan's sustainable development. Tajikistan is ready to work closely with China by making full use of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, jointly advancing the Belt and Road Initiative, and enhancing cooperation between legislative bodies, local governments, and in cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides will also expand collaboration in trade and investment, connectivity, e-commerce, industrial capacity, green transformation, and the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

Tajikistan welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest and do business in the country and looks forward to identifying more innovative growth points in cooperation.

The two sides exchanged views on multilateral cooperation and agreed to jointly support the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and the China-Central Asia mechanism, in playing a greater role. They will strengthen border control and counterterrorism cooperation to safeguard regional security and stability.

The two sides also exchanged views on current tariff issues. Wang stressed that, China firmly opposes and will continue to counteract unilateral bullying by the U.S. side, not only to defend its own legitimate rights and interests, but also to safeguard the shared interests of the international community. China is ready to work with all parties to uphold free trade, oppose protectionism, and defend international fairness and justice.– NNN-XINHUA