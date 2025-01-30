Valentine's Day Celebrations At Pier House Resort & Spa

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KEY WEST, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pier House Resort & Spa, a beloved Florida Keys resort for nearly 60 years that is nestled between Old Town Key West and the Ocean, proudly shares Valentine's Day happenings. For a true Key West-inspired Valentine's Day experience, Pier House Resort debuts a romantic, chef's tasting dinner on the beach and a decadent offering in One Duval restaurant.



Guests to Pier House Resort & Spa this February enjoy the 'Keys to Romance' package that includes a rejuvenating couples' massage in The Spa at Pier House, a bottle of chilled champagne presented in guestroom with breakfast for two at One Duval. Guests use booking code ROMANCEWB at to book Keys to Romance.



One Duval . Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15

One Duval presents a special four-course menu 5-9 pm on Friday and Saturday of Valentine's Day weekend. Including starter choices of Oyster Rockefeller, Short Rib Cuban Empanadas and Pan-Seared Scallops, salad choices include Citrus Marinated Beets & Goat Cheese or Wedge. Entrée choices are Black Grouper & Grilled Shrimp, Filet Oscar, Havana Lamb Chops and Sun-dried Tomato & Spinach Gnocchi. Dessert is Flourless Chocolate Cake, Dulce de Leche Cheesecake and Pier House Key Lime Pie. The Valentine's Day weekend prix fixe menu is $85 per person or $169 per couple.



Valentine's Day Signature cocktails are available and include Cupid's Arrow, made with Tito's vodka, strawberry puree, cranberry juice, fresh lemon juice, grand marnier for $18, Golden Raspberry Bellini, prepared with prosecco, fresh raspberry puree, gold dust for $14 and then Chocolate Espresso Martini made with vanilla vodka, freshly ground espresso, chocolate liquor, bailey's, chocolate rim, fresh strawberry for $18.



Beach Dinner . Friday, Feb. 14

A special candlelight four-course tasting and wine pairing dinner is presented on the exclusive beach at Pier House for two people. The dinner seating is at 6 pm and is $450 per couple and includes tastes of Oyster Rockefeller, Short Rib Cuban Empanadas and Pan-Seared Scallops paired with Mer Soleil Reserve Chardonnay, Santa Lucia Highlands, while couples enjoy salad tastes of Citrus Marinated Beets & Goat Cheese or Wedge paired with Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc, Napa Valley. Entrée tasting menu includes Black Grouper & Grilled Shrimp, Filet Oscar and Havana Lamb Chops paired with Belle Glos Clark and Telephone Vineyard Pinot Noir and Santa Maria Valley DAOU Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles. Dessert is Flourless Chocolate Cake, Dulce de Leche Cheesecake and Pier House Key Lime Pie paired with Golden Raspberry Bellini.



Reservations are recommended for all holiday dining experiences and can be made by calling 305-295-3255 or through Open Table.



Offering 119 guest rooms and 23 suites, an award-winning spa, two restaurants, Pier House Resort & Spa presents gorgeous outdoor event and meeting space while the resort boasts a private, white-sand beach, stunning views and the legendary Chart Room.



For more information about Pier House Resort & Spa call (305)-296-4600.



