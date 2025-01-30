Britain Appoints Trade Envoy To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK has appointed MP Alex Sobel as its new Trade Envoy to Ukraine.

The British Embassy in Ukraine announced this on its page on Wednesday, according to Ukrinform.

"The UK has just signed the historic 100 Year Partnership with Ukraine and trade is a key plank of the agreement. I look forward to playing my part in delivering for both UK and Ukraine," Sobel said.

The embassy said Sobel would focus on identifying trade and opportunities for British businesses and promoting the UK as a destination of choice for investment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed a 100-year partnership agreement in Kyiv on January 16.