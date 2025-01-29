New Memoir Journals Animal Communication

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- GreyHawk announces the forthcoming release on April 8 of Rebecca Schaper's second inspirational memoir, Roses to Rainbow: My Dog Gus in the Afterlife . The author's first book, which appeared in 2018, was The Light in His Soul: Lessons from My Brother's Schizophrenia. That intensely personal story won acclaim in the mental-health community, as well as from challenged individuals and caregivers in all walks of life.

Both books show how Schaper has dealt with profound personal losses. Each is a milestone in her journey toward her mission in the healing arts. The Light in His Soul tells the story of her brother Call, who as a young man left the family home abruptly after their mother's suicide. He was then missing, at times homeless, for 20 years. When he finally made himself known, he was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia, where upon his sister took on the struggle to restore him to wholeness. For the next 14 years together, they faced the dark traumas and memories of their past.

About that book, Jim Hayes, board member of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) said:“This delightful story is a must-read for anyone who loves another soul living with mental health issues. Rebecca shows us that the wonderful parts are still there, such as genuine love, humor, compassion, and deep spirituality, even when hidden by the illness. Recovery really can happen. Read this story and leave with hope!”

Rediscovering hope is also the theme of Roses to Rainbow. After the sudden, unexpected passing of Rebecca Schaper's remarkable dog Gus in late 2023, she consulted animal communicator Sunny Mann, beginning a lengthy and revealing correspondence. Sunny reported her dialogue with Gus in the afterlife at various times throughout the next year. This moving story includes the transcripts of those psychic sessions, along with Rebecca's notes from her daily journal as she responds to both earthly and spiritual guidance from Gus.

His spirit describes his life in both worlds, and he urges her to embrace fully her life contract as a shamanic practitioner and healer.

On reading the draft manuscript, Sunny wrote Rebecca:“Due to Gus, I have been able to transfer so many skills from my past lives, learned new modalities and am helping so many people. His role has been super significant in my life too because I have a better understanding of afterlife and life itself, of people, of collective consciousness and purpose. You have no idea where it has steered me.”

Regardless of readers' beliefs about death and dying, the dauntless courage she displays in her journal as her heart responds to the voice of her dear companion is sure to inspire and uplift.

Roses to Rainbow: My Dog Gus in the Afterlife will be released in trade paperback and Kindle on April 8. Preorders for the Kindle edition are available now.

Learn more at rebeccaschaper .

