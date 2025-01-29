Mimo Monitors Rebrands As Mimo, With Refreshed Logo And Website

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Mimo, established in 2008, creates innovative small displays, touchscreens, and solutions that push the boundaries of technical AV possibilities while enhancing business efficiency and operations. Leading with a solutions and customer-centric approach accompanied by award-winning products, Mimo is always grounded in exceeding customer expectations and ensuring peak performance. After more than a decade of successful growth and groundbreaking innovation, Mimo is proud to launch its new logo and website to reflect its long-standing technical expertise and bold, industry-leading innovation.

"We believe our new logo and name change to Mimo highlights that we offer much more than just small monitors, touchscreens, displays, and hardware. We specialize in anticipating our customer's needs and offering forward-thinking, comprehensive solutions designed to make big impacts on their business and solve real-world problems," said David Anderson, CEO and President of Mimo. "We work to ensure our customers are always ahead of the trends and that our products offer the highest in quality, reliability, flexibility and durability, and improve operational efficiencies while producing meaningful results."

Mimo offers a wide variety of small format touchscreens, displays, tablets and more that provide optimal solutions for classrooms, college campuses, conference rooms, healthcare, government, digital signage, retail, hospitality, kiosks, point of purchase and point of sale, and so much more. With a vast array of products, Mimo likely has an ideal solution to meet the need, but also specializes in customization.

Mimo will be at this year's Integrated Systems Europe (booth #2T530) in Barcelona from February 4-7th showing off their game-changing newest hardware, the FlashCast-Visual Alert Overlay, that allows for sending real-time alerts on any screen, everywhere in ways that weren't previously possible, as well as the latest in AV displays. To make an appointment with a member of the team please visit:

