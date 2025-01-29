USA Fibroid Centers Presents 'Fibroids And Fertility: What You Need To Know After 30' Series

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

USA Fibroid Centers presents "Fibroids and Fertility: What You Need to Know After 30," a week-long series culminating in a live event on Tuesday, February 4th at 7 p.m. (EST) on their Instagram site @USAFibroidCenters.

- Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO

NEW YORK, IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- USA Fibroid Centers presents "Fibroids and Fertility: What You Need to Know After 30," a week-long series culminating in a live event on Tuesday, February 4th at 7 p.m. (EST) on Instagram@USAFibroidCenters.

Hosted by Kym Lee, Fibroid Ambassador and advocate, the series features special guest Dr. Kamil Hazel, educator and star of "Ready to Love," who shares her firsthand experience and concerns about the impact of fibroids on her fertility and family planning. Dr. Aaron Shiloh, interventional radiologist at USA Fibroid Centers, provides expert medical insights on fibroid diagnosis, treatment, and how they impact pregnancy.

Five six-minute segments will start on the Talk About "U" IG Live platform on January 29th at 7 p.m. EST in preparation for the live event on Tuesday, February 4.

Episode One, "Fibroids and Pregnancy: How Are Fibroids Diagnosed?" kicks off the series on Wednesday, January 29th at 7 p.m. (EST). Dr. Hazel shares her experience, and Dr. Shiloh discusses diagnostic methods.

Episode Two, "How Fibroid Size and Location Can Affect Pregnancy," streams on Thursday, January 30th at 7 p.m. (EST). It features Dr. Shiloh detailing the impact of these factors.

Episode Three, "Is Hysterectomy Always Necessary for Fibroids? " will be posted on Friday, January 31st at 7 p.m. (EST). It discusses minimally invasive treatment options and the risks of hysterectomy.

Episode Four will feature "Do You Have Fibroid Symptoms? When to See a Doctor" on Saturday, February 1st, at 7 p.m. (EST). Dr. Hazel will discuss her fibroid journey, and Dr. Shiloh will highlight symptoms and complications.

Episode Five streams at 7 p.m. (EST) on Sunday, February 2nd, explores "Fibroid Treatment Options: Comparing UFE and Myomectomy." Dr. Shiloh provides insights into uterine fibroid embolization (UFE) and myomectomy, including their effects on fertility."

Women seeking information about fibroids and fertility are invited to the live Q&A event, "Fibroids and Fertility: What You Need to Know After 30." The event will take place on Tuesday, February 4th, at 7:00 p.m. (EST) on @USAFibroidCenters. It will recap the five segments of the week-long series and provide an opportunity for attendees to ask questions and receive expert insights.

"This Instagram Live series underscores USA Fibroid Centers's commitment to empowering women with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their health," says Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO. "We're providing a valuable platform for expert advice on important topics related to fibroids and fertility.”

Join the conversation on Talk About "U" on Instagram from January 29th to February 4th at 7 p.m. ( EST) for this informative series.

For more information on fibroids and treatment, visit the USA Fibroid Centers website at or call 888-986-6103.

About USA Fibroid Centers:

USA Fibroid Centers is a leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, dedicated to offering women safe and effective alternatives to surgery. With locations nationwide, USA Fibroid Centers provides comprehensive care and personalized treatment plans to improve women's health and quality of life.

News Center

USA Fibroid Centers

+1 224-433-3291

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.