Trump’S Mass Exit Plan: Federal Workers Get Paid To Leave

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Trump's administration launched a bold initiative on January 28, 2025, offering early retirement to nearly two million civilian employees.



This move aims to streamline the workforce and reduce spending. The program allows eligible workers to stay on payroll until September 30, 2025, without office attendance. Employees have until February 6 to decide.



The White House anticipates 5-10% acceptance, potentially saving up to $100 billion. This offer excludes immigration enforcement, national security, and postal service positions.



It addresses the low percentage of federal employees working full-time in office, currently at 6%. The initiative follows Trump 's earlier efforts to reduce federal workforce size.



Critics question the program's effectiveness and worry about its impact on public services. They cite concerns raised by previous Government Accountability Office studies on workforce reductions.



Supporters view it as a step towards fiscal responsibility and efficient governance. The program's outcome could significantly influence future approaches to federal workforce management.



Its success depends on employee participation and the government's ability to maintain services with fewer staff. As the deadline nears, federal employees face a crucial decision.



Their choices will shape the future of U.S. government operations. The coming months will reveal the true impact of this bold move on American governance and public service delivery.

