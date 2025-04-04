FERRAGAMO INTRODUCES FIAMMA

The bottle features a signature organic shape finished in radiant, high-shine gold, capturing an essence of pure luxury and sophistication. A striking cut-out detail on the cap echoes the House's devotion to artistry and tradition. Further enriched by a red logo that recalls the flame of the Fiamma woman and an F-engraved cap, the bottle stands as a true statement piece.

Created in collaboration with principal perfumer Clement Gavarry (dsm-firmenich), the fragrance creates a sensorial symphony of woody and floral notes, encapsulating the bold and sophisticated essence of the Florentine brand. The unique projection of soft and alluring notes celebrates the beauty of nature, starting with the juicy sweetness of white pear, harmonized with amber and spicy accents, while a vibrant floral heart of gardenia unfolds with creamy and green sensations.

Fiamma is made with over 80% biodegradable ingredients, reflecting Ferragamo's commitment to environmental responsibility. Furthermore, the 100ml version is designed to be fully refillable with the aim to reduce waste.

The fragrance stars in an exclusive campaign set against the enchanting hills of Florence, where the spirit of an everlasting legacy embraces the charm of the city where Salvatore Ferragamo's dream first blossomed in 1927. Through the lens of celebrated photographer Mario Sorrenti, model Karolina Spakowski becomes a vivid representation of Fiamma's transformative beauty, revealing the inner strength and radiant elegance of the Ferragamo woman. She exudes lightness, positivity, and femininity, all woven together by mesmerizing lighting and dance.

Ferragamo Fiamma Eau de Parfum 3.4oz/100ml -------------------------- $140

Ferragamo Fiamma Eau de Parfum 1.8oz/55ml -------------------------- $105

Ferragamo Fiamma Eau de Parfum 1.0oz/30ml -------------------------- $75

