Deadly DIY: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Alarmed Over Storing Sui Gas In Plastic Bags

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)Amid growing frustration over domestic Sui gas shortages across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in Peshawar, a dangerous new trend has emerged-citizens storing gas in plastic shopping bags. The issue sparked heated debate in the provincial assembly on Friday, with calls for an immediate crackdown by district administrations.

The alarming practice was brought to light through a Call to Attention notice by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) lawmaker Rehana Ismail, who informed the assembly that in the absence of regular gas supply, households have resorted to filling plastic bags with Sui gas for later use during load-shedding hours. Shockingly, she added that the quantity stored in one bag can exceed that of a large cylinder.

“These bags are often kept on rooftops, in garages, or on balconies,” Ismail warned.“This isn't just a hazard for the household, but for the entire neighborhood. It's equivalent to a suicide bomb. The district administration must act immediately.”

Also Read: From Stage Lights to Silence: Legendary Pashto Comedian Meerawas Laid to Rest in Tangi

Responding to the notice, Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam said that the district administration had already issued a notification in December banning the storage of Sui gas in plastic bags, and Section 144 has been imposed in this regard. Raids have been conducted at various collection points, he noted, but emphasized that public awareness remains crucial.

The minister further criticized gas management policies, pointing out that citizens are still deprived of essential supplies despite over 50% of the province's gas production coming from southern districts.

Speaker of the Assembly also expressed serious concern, highlighting the risk this poses to women and children in homes.“This is a life-threatening issue. Awareness campaigns must be launched immediately. These utility departments quickly collect payments, but why is Sui gas not being supplied despite bills being paid?”

Several other lawmakers, including Ranjrez Khan, Pir Maswar Shah, and Shah Jehan Yousaf, echoed concerns, condemning the ongoing deprivation of domestic gas despite high production levels in the province.