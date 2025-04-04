Bestselling Author Daniel Pink Explores Leadership, Meaning, And The Great Workplace Reset On Digital Disruption Podcast

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In a wide-ranging conversation, Pink offers insight into the moment he calls "the great sort," a period of recalibration where organizations must rethink everything from office architecture to leadership norms. According to Pink, today's most effective leaders aren't those with all the answers but those who are willing to admit what they don't know and model behaviors that foster resilience, autonomy, and experimentation.

" Daniel Pink has the rare ability to simplify complex topics without watering them down," says Geoff Nielson , senior vice president of brand at Info-Tech Research Group and host of Digital Disruption. "In this Digital Disruption episode, Daniel challenges IT leaders to trade in perfection for progress and control for curiosity. It's not just about rethinking work; it's about relearning how to lead in a world where the old playbooks no longer apply. "

At the heart of the conversation is Pink's belief that leadership is no longer about projecting certainty but about creating environments where learning and reflection are valued as much as results. Pink encourages organizations to rethink how they structure time, define productivity, and support their teams, especially in hybrid and constantly shifting work contexts.

Pink, whose books have sold millions of copies and are translated into 42 languages, is one of today's most influential voices on human behavior and motivation. Pink's research-driven insights offer a roadmap for organizations seeking to evolve in ways that are meaningful and sustainable.

Digital Disruption , Episode 6: "How the Future of Work Is Changing"

In the sixth episode of Digital Disruption , Daniel Pink, author of Drive, The Power of Regret, and To Sell is Human, joins Geoff Neilson for a candid conversation about:



Navigating uncertainty with curiosity, not certainty

Why too much synchronous work is holding teams back

Rethinking offices, routines, and rules in a hybrid-first era How boldness and regret shape our ability to lead

Episode 6 of Digital Disruption with Daniel Pink is now available on YouTube , Apple Music , and Spotify . IT and business professionals are encouraged to subscribe for more insights and in-depth conversations with global industry experts shaping the future of digital transformation.

To learn more, visit the Digital Disruption podcast page and follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

For more information about guest opportunities and participation in upcoming episodes, please contact [email protected] .

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's divisions, visit McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services and SoftwareReviews for software buying insights.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected] .

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group