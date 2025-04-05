From May 1, Electronic Arrival Card Become Mandatory For Tourists In Thailand

Starting from May 1, all tourists arriving in Thailand will be required to fill out an electronic arrival card before entering the country, Azernews reports.

The electronic arrival card is a digital platform designed to streamline the entry process into Thailand.

Although the website for applying for the electronic card is already live, it will become mandatory starting May 1. Regardless of whether travelers arrive by air, land, or sea, they must register online at least three days before their arrival. The online form will require personal and travel details, including passport information and residential addresses.

The electronic card replaces the traditional paper arrival form, TM6, which was discontinued on April 15 of last year. The goal is to expedite the immigration process and improve data collection.

This initiative is part of Thailand's broader strategy to position itself as a "smart travel destination," aiming to provide a more efficient and seamless experience for visitors. By modernizing entry procedures and leveraging digital technologies, Thailand hopes to improve both the convenience of tourists and the efficiency of immigration control.

The move is expected to enhance security by enabling better tracking of travelers and ensuring more accurate data management. As global travel continues to rebound, such innovations could become more common in countries seeking to offer enhanced experiences for international visitors while streamlining their own administrative processes.