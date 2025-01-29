Hamas To Free Three Israeli Hostages Thu

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Ezz-Eddin Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic movement Hamas, announced on Wednesday that they will release three more Israeli hostages tomorrow.

These include Arbel Yehud, a female hostage who has been at the center of the last week crisis testing the ceasefire-hostage release agreement between the Israeli authorities and Hamas.

Last Monday, the Israeli occupation authorities said they would allow residents of the northern Gaza Strip to go back home unless Hamas released Yehud who was kidnaped from her home in Nir Oz village, near Gaza borders, during Hamas assault on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Five Thai hostages are expected to be released tomorrow, according to reports coming from Gaza.

The Israeli occupation authorities will free 32 Palestinian life sentence prisoners, 48 high verdict convicts and 30 child detainees as part of the first stage of the truce agreement, Hamas media office said.

Under the truce dead, signed in Doha on January 15, a new group of prisoners from both sides will be swapped on Saturday. (end)

