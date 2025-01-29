Kuwait's 15Th Planeload Of Aid Arrives In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Changing dateline

DAMASCUS, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- The 15th Kuwaiti relief aid plane arrived Wednesday at Damascus International Airport carrying 40 tons of food aid, carried out by the Kuwaiti Zakat House in cooperation with the Foreign and Defense Ministries as represented by the Kuwait Air Force.

As part of the campaign, "Kuwait by your side" the ongoing efforts with the help of the of Health, Zakat House, Kuwait Red Crescent Society, and eight additional charitable organizations have helped with aiding a vast mass of 443 tons as of this trip.

In coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, the urgent needs of the families were selected with flour, beans, and lentils, in addition to medicines and shelter supplies amongst other equipment to be distributed to those urgently in need.

It is expected that more planes will be arriving through the Kuwait air bridge to continue helping those in need in Syria with the arrangements prepared by Kuwait Air Force at Abdullah Al-Mubarak Airbase. (pickup previous)

