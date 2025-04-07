We Lost Because Of Errors We Made, Says Slot On Liverpool's Loss To Fulham

MENAFN - IANS) London, April 7 (IANS) Liverpool boss Arne Slot cited his side's first-half errors as the main reason for their 3-2 away defeat at Fulham, dismissing questions that his players were getting complacent in their title chase with an 11-point lead.

Liverpool stunned at Craven Cottage on Sunday evening, finding themselves 3-1 down at the break, having gone ahead. They went on to lose for the second time in the Premier League this season, bringing an end to their 26-match unbeaten run in the competition, Premier League reports.

Despite the loss, which was their first away defeat, Liverpool's lead however remained at 11 points following Saturday's 1-1 draw for second-placed Arsenal against Everton.

"I think there is no reason for us to be complacent. We are not No 1 at the moment because we win every game with a margin of three or four goals. Everyone that has seen our games (knows) it takes us so much effort, so much hard work to win games of football, combined with quality of course," Slot said in a post-match presser.

"In general, we are not making many of these errors, let alone three in one game. Today, we also had [Ibrahima] Konate losing the ball too. The second half was so much better than the first, but it's hard to win a game of football at this level if you concede three goals like this.

"You could feel that we were creating a lot of chances, we've had a few but unfortunately we lacked time in the end to score the third goal. That has to do with us conceding three goals, because to score three in an away game is very hard especially against a good team like Fulham," he added.

Defeat to Fulham means Liverpool have lost three of their last four matches in all competitions, including the EFL Cup final to Newcastle United.

Slot's side will now have a seven days to prepare for the visit of West Ham United next Sunday, while their title rivals Arsenal have to play twice in the meantime.