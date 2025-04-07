France Reorients Its Strategic Efforts Toward Helping Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the new geopolitical context, support for Ukraine is identified as a priority for France, so in 2025 the country is reorienting its strategic guidelines to develop an international partnership that meets its values ​​and help those who need it most.

That's according to a decision of the Council for International Partnerships under the President of France, released Sunday night, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that at a time when major partners are moving away, France, together with its European allies, will continue to speak with a "strong voice" on the international stage.

"France pays particular attention to countries affected by crises and conflicts, in particular through humanitarian and recovery efforts, as well as through support for macro-financial stabilization. Given the direct threat looming over Europe, France reaffirms that Ukraine is considered a priority for enormous support,” the document emphasizes.

According to the statement, the new strategic guidelines were the subject of consultations with civil society and businesses, and should be implemented by June.

As reported, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth EUR 2 billion.