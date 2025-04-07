Bagram Air Base Handed Over To The United States, Report Claims

In a surprising geopolitical shift, the Taliban has reportedly handed over control of Bagram Air Base to the United States. According to journalist Zark Shabab's report on Medium, U.S. C-17 aircraft recently landed at the base, bringing military vehicles, equipment, and senior intelligence officials.

Among the reported arrivals is the Deputy Chief of the CIA, highlighting the strategic significance of this renewed American presence at Bagram. While not yet officially confirmed, these developments suggest active intelligence interests in Afghanistan.

Bagram Air Base holds historical importance as the largest U.S. military hub during America's 20-year war in Afghanistan. After the chaotic U.S. withdrawal in August 2021, the Taliban took control of the base, marking a significant power shift in the region.

Interestingly, the Taliban had initially refused to return the airbase to U.S. forces, viewing it as a symbol of sovereignty. This reported handover now raises questions about secret diplomacy or a tactical recalibration between the Taliban and U.S. agencies.

Analysts are divided on what this means. some see it as a strategic realignment aimed at counterterrorism collaboration against threats like ISIS-K, while others suspect the Taliban may be leveraging the move to gain political legitimacy or economic concessions.

The reappearance of senior CIA officials at Bagram implies a potential rebuilding of U.S. intelligence networks in the region. However, no official statement has been issued by Washington or Kabul confirming the nature of this operation.

This sudden development is expected to draw reactions from regional stakeholders such as Iran, China, Russia, and Pakistan - all of whom are closely monitoring U.S. involvement in Central and South Asia.

If confirmed, the return of the U.S. to Bagram, with Taliban cooperation, could signal the beginning of a new chapter in U.S.-Taliban relations - one defined by pragmatism, intelligence coordination, and evolving regional dynamics.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram