Ahmad Al-Sharaa Declared President Of Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Syria's Military Operations Administration announced on Wednesday that its chief Ahmad al-Sharaa has been appointed as the country's president in the transitional phase.

The announcement was made by the Spokesman of the Military Operations Administration Colonel Hassan Abdulghani in a statement aired by the official Syrian News Agency (SANA).

Colonel Abdulghani also declared the dissolution of all military factions and revolutionary and civil bodies and their integration into state institutions.

He added that President Al-Sharaa is now authorized to form an interim legislative council until a permanent constitution for the country is approved and put into effect.

The announcement came after the victory conference held by President Al-Sharaa in Damascus earlier today in which he stressed that Syria now needs reconstruction and development more than ever. (end)

amn







MENAFN29012025000071011013ID1109145416