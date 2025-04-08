BAE Systems' Facilities Are Ready To Scale To Support Submarine Manufacturing
"BAE Systems is ready to expand submarine production and build the submarine structures that are vital to safeguarding our nation," said Charles Lewis, director of Submarine Programs for Platforms & Services at BAE Systems. "As a prime contractor in many other areas of our business, we look forward to applying that mindset to bolster submarine construction, in partnership with shipbuilders, to support the U.S. Navy. Our facilities have the capacity for growth and our workforce has the skillsets required to manufacture major structures for these complex giants."
Over the last six years, BAE Systems' Louisville facility has invested more than $60 million to support maritime industrial base construction. These investments include:
Advanced machining centers
Upgraded heavy-lift cranes
Test and assembly capabilities
Enhanced weld equipment
Overarching facility upgrades
Welder training and onsite school facilities
In Jacksonville, the company has invested over $200 million into its shipyard. The investments include:
A modern ship-lift, land-level repair facility
Employee training
Welding training center and on-site school facilities
Manufacturing training
Submarine fabrication upgrades
BAE Systems' Louisville site manufactures several different major structures for the U.S. Navy and its major shipbuilders. The Louisville workforce builds the Virginia Payload Module missile tubes and propulsor for the Virginia-class submarine. The site also builds the Bearing Support Structure for the Columbia-class submarine, a major structure that attaches the Columbia-class propulsor to the submarine.
Last year, the company's Jacksonville shipyard began fabricating deck structures for the Columbia-class submarine program. In addition to the shiplift and land level repair facility that will soon be operational, BAE Systems has invested in developing its skilled workforce and reorganizing its facility to take on submarine construction work.
