Previous South Korean president departs official residence
(MENAFN) Previous President Yoon Suk Yeol officially left the presidential residence on Friday, just one week after his ousting due to a contentious martial law declaration made in December.
In a farewell message shared upon his departure, Yoon expressed his gratitude, stating, "Today, I am leaving the official residence. I am truly grateful for everything." He reflected on his presidency, highlighting his diplomatic efforts and thanking supporters who rallied behind him.
Looking to the future, Yoon remarked, "Now, I will return to life as an ordinary citizen, and seek a new path to serve our nation and people."
As he exited the gates of the central Seoul residence, Yoon was met by a gathering of supporters who came to say goodbye. He engaged with the crowd, shaking hands and embracing emotional well-wishers who chanted his name.
Following the farewell, Yoon departed in a motorcade, reaching his private residence in the Acrovista apartment complex in southern Seoul after a 21-minute drive, accompanied by his wife, Kim Keon Hee, along with their more than ten dogs and cats.
