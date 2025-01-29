Jordan, Pakistan Seek Stronger Trade Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) – Chairperson of the Amman Chamber of Commerce, Khalil Haj Tawfiq, emphasized the chamber's commitment to strengthening economic cooperation with Pakistan to enhance bilateral trade.During a meeting with Pakistani Ambassador Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal, attended by members of the chamber's board, Tawfiq highlighted the importance of expanding economic relations, facilitating trade missions, and organizing joint exhibitions.He noted that current trade levels remain below expectations, underscoring the need for greater collaboration between private sector institutions to unlock new opportunities, particularly in high-potential sectors.The chamber is preparing to send a trade delegation to participate in the Health, Engineering, and Minerals Show, set to take place in Lahore next April, he added.Iqbal affirmed the steady progress in bilateral relations and stressed the potential to expand trade volumes through diverse economic partnerships.He outlined key areas of cooperation between the embassy and the chamber, including a Jordanian trade fair in Pakistan, a Pakistani product exhibition in Jordan, and reciprocal trade delegations.Board members emphasized the need to boost Jordan's imports of Pakistani goods while increasing exports of Jordanian products such as fertilizers, phosphate, potash, olive oil, dates, and Dead Sea salts. They also highlighted opportunities for collaboration in tourism and information technology.By the end of November 2024, Jordan's exports to Pakistan stood at approximately $8 million, while imports reached $39 million.