Innovative Measures, Interventions Urged For Women Empowerment

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A panel discussion on 'Women at the Table: Reclaiming Narratives of Peace and Inclusion in the Middle East,' on Wednesday stressed the need for innovative measures and interventions to ensure women empowerment, employment and representation.

Organised by the Middle Council on Global Affairs in partnership with the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs at the American University of Beirut, the event highlighted the need for policy level reforms to address the grim scenario where women lag behind in multiple sectors.

Dalal Iriqat, associate professor of and Strategic Thinking, Arab American University Palestine (AAUP) told the event noted that 70% of the victims of Israeli occupation are women and children.

She said that Palestinian women continue to portray the image of resilience amidst the ongoing multiple crimes against them.“We are fortunate that many international human organisations including UN Women have documented all the crimes of rape and violence against the Palenstinian women,” she said.

Iriqat thanked Qatar for the role the country played to minimise the sufferings of the Palestinians and support for the Palestinian cause. She noted that only political solutions can resolve the issue of Palestine.

The panel discussion also featured Rouba Mhaissen, founder and director, Sawa for Development and Aid; Nourah Shuaibi, assistant professor of Political Science, Kuwait University; and Karma Ekmekji, lead advisor - Women, Peace, and Security Regional Hub, the Issam Fares Institute for Public Policy and International Affairs. The discussion was moderated by Dalia Ghanem, director of the Conflict and Security Programme, Middle East Council on Global Affairs.

The panel underscored the need for justice and development to be inclusive in order to ensure the progress of women. Also, the discussion highlighted the need for an innovative approach to women's development by encouraging entrepreneurship and business initiatives by women. The panelists noted that there are numerous women's organisations that strive for the uplifting of women and the intervention of these collectives makes remarkable impacts even in conflict zones.

Rouba Mhaissen pointed her fingers at the potential of women in making changes while calling for efforts for policy shifts to ensure the due representation of women.

