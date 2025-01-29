Telangana To Unveil New Tourism Policy Next Month

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 29 (IANS) The of Telangana will finalise its new policy by February 10. This was decided by Chief A. Revanth Reddy during a review meeting on tourism development in the state on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister made key suggestions to promote eco-tourism and temple tourism and to develop tourism circuit in Hyderabad.

He asked officials to conduct a study of the best tourism policies of different states in other countries and formulate the new Telangana tourism policy by February 10.

The Chief Minister said that the new tourism policy should aim to attract domestic as well as international tourists in huge numbers.

Suggesting the officials focus more on eco and temple tourism, the Chief Minister said that a joint action plan between the Revenue, Forest and Tourism departments is required to attract devotees and tourists during the prestigious“Sammakka-Saralamma” Jatara.

A tourism circuit connecting nearby tourist areas and temples during the Jatara should be also developed to attract more tourists.

The Chief Minister ordered the officials to envisage plans to develop eco-tourism in areas like Adilabad, Warangal and Nagarjuna Sagar. The state government will study Singapore-style ecotourism policies to improve the tourism infrastructure in the state.

In view of the upcoming Godavari and Krishna Pushakarams, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy asked the officials to prepare plans to attract devotees and tourists from across the country.

He asked officials to identify and develop areas to promote eco-tourism in the state.

The officials were instructed to examine the issue of developing a tourism circuit by connecting Sanjeevaiah Park, NTR Park and Indira Park in the vicinity of Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the new tourism policy should bring more recognition to the state and also generate huge revenues through tourism development.

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and senior officials attended the meeting.