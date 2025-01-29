Embo++ 2025: Shaping The Future Of Embedded C++

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

emBO++ 2025: The Non-Commercial Symposium for Embedded C++ on March 6-7 in Bochum Open Skunkforce e.V. offers free entry for broke students

BOCHUM, RUHRPOTT!, GERMANY, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The emBO++ is back! On March 6-7, 2025, the embedded community will gather in Bochum to shape the future of Embedded C++. As a non-commercial conference, emBO++ stands for exchange, inspiration, and innovation-organized by the non-profit association Open Skunkforce e.V.

With around 120 specialists, engaging talks, and plenty of opportunities for networking, Bochum will once again become the hotspot for everyone involved in embedded development. We warmly invite you to report on the conference in advance-and, of course, to attend live!

First Speakers & Highlights

Look forward to exciting presentations from leading experts in embedded development:

.Stefan Fuhrmann: Balancing Coding Rules with Embedded Systems Constraints

How can adherence to coding rules be reconciled with the often conflicting demands of embedded system development? Stefan Fuhrmann presents practical solutions and insights into fine-tuning rule-setting.

.Babar Khan: Experiences with codebases of three C++ Quantum Machines

Three quantum machines, three codebases, countless lessons learned: Babar Khan shares his experiences, challenges, and best practices in developing groundbreaking technologies.

.Mikhail Matrosov: Specifiers, qualifiers and the long road to const

A journey through the development and application of specifiers and qualifiers in C++. Mikhail Matrosov explores how the“const path” has evolved over the years.

.Detlef Vollmann: Hardware-in-the-Loop testing using low-cost hardware

Affordable hardware, maximum impact: Detlef Vollmann demonstrates how Hardware-in-the-Loop testing can be effectively implemented even on a limited budget.

.Tabea Röthemeyer: Git with Features

Advanced Git techniques: Tabea Röthemeyer presents innovative ways to integrate features faster and more efficiently using Git.

The full program and additional speakers can be found at: embo.

Early Skunks & Free Student Tickets

Tickets are selling fast! You can currently grab an Early Skunk ticket for a reduced price of €349-available while supplies last.

We're committed to fostering young talent! Students can attend for free.

Get your tickets here:

About Open Skunkforce e.V.

The emBO++ is organized by the Bochum-based association Open Skunkforce e.V., a non-profit group of enthusiasts dedicated to promoting knowledge transfer and innovation. The association connects academia and industry, supports students with scholarships, and organizes events like emBO++ to drive community exchange. With its non-commercial approach and passion for technical excellence, Open Skunkforce e.V. actively contributes to the advancement of the IT and embedded sectors.

Press Contact:

Tobias Kestin | PR-Skunk | 📧 ... | 📞 +49 176 / 617 83 244

Tobias Kestin

Open Skunkforce e.V.

+49 17661783244

emBO++ is the best german conference for embedded nerds (and friends)

