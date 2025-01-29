Lexus GX 550 Named SUV Of Texas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TAWA awarded the all-new Toyota Tacoma the other top award at the Truck Rodeo: Truck of Texas. It also voted on category and technical awards at the drive event. The GX 550 earned Midsize SUV of Texas, while the Tacoma is Midsize Truck of Texas. Toyota's Wireless Trailer Camera received the Best Towing award, and the Best Driver Assist or Safety Feature went to Toyota's Safety Sense 3.0/Lexus Safety System+ 3.0.

The much-anticipated 2024 Lexus GX is ready for adventure with an unparalleled combination of elegant features, off-road capability and luxurious quality. It features a highly capable and efficient twin-turbocharged 3.4L V6 engine paired with a 10-speed Direct Shift Automatic Transmission, with an improved EPA-estimated highway fuel economy rating of 21 MPG. The twin-turbo V6 produces 349 horsepower, outperforming the previous generation V8's 301 horsepower, and torque output also rises to a massive 479 lb.-ft.

The GX is offered in six grades: Premium, Premium+, Luxury, Luxury+, and the all-new Overtrail and Overtrail+. Known for its off–road prowess since the beginning, the 2024 GX continues that legacy. Full-Time 4WD is standard for consistent responsiveness in varied terrain. Designed to inspire customers around the world to explore nature through refined adventures, the new Overtrail and Overtrail+ grades come with standard 33-inch All-Terrain tires/18-inch wheels.

TAWA's annual Texas Truck Rodeo brings together journalists to evaluate automakers' latest trucks and SUVs on an off-road course and a street drive. The fall event was held at Eagles Canyon Raceway in Decatur, Texas. Vehicles from the world's top manufacturers were evaluated on interior, exterior, value, performance, and personal appeal.

"The SUV of Texas award is prestigious and competitive, and the Lexus GX was a huge hit at the Truck Rodeo," said TAWA President Cory Fourniquet. "The GX impressed our members with its luxury, technology and off-road capability."

TAWA is a Texas-based nonprofit association for automotive journalists promoting professionalism and quality in journalism for more than two decades. TAWA has grown to become one of the most influential and recognized automotive journalist associates in the U.S. The group produces two annual events – Texas Auto Roundup and Texas Truck Rodeo – that allow members to experience vehicles from various manufacturers in one place, at one time.

For more information on the Lexus GX, visit the Lexus Newsroom .

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM ) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for nearly 70 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs nearly 48,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 35 million cars and trucks at our 11 manufacturing plants. In spring 2025, Toyota's plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 31 electrified options.

Through its Driving Possibilities initiative, the Toyota USA Foundation has committed to creating innovative educational programs within, and in partnership with, historically underserved communities near the company's U.S. operating sites.

For more information about Toyota, visit .

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With nine models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.











Media Contact:

Greg Thome

Toyota Motor North America

469.292.2321

[email protected]

SOURCE Lexus