BCS Named To Inc.'S Best In Business List

Annual list recognizes the industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BCS is proud to announce its inclusion in Inc.'s annual Best in Business list, which celebrates the exceptional achievements and contributions of companies that have made a profound impact on their industries and society at large.

BCS was honored for its gene therapy insurance solutions, which increase affordability of and provide access to new, life-saving treatments. Today, BCS's reinsurance, stop loss, and even critical illness policies offer additional protection and enable financial protection for this growing area of medicine.

"Advancements in medical technology ultimately rely on our ability to access and afford them. At exorbitant costs of $2M-$4M, gene therapies are creating serious financial burdens on the healthcare system, especially on employers where most healthcare is accessed by individuals," said Mehb Khoja, Head of Large Claim Solutions at BCS. "Our innovative insurance products can help make these treatments more affordable for self-insured employers and the patients who need them most."

Innovation is nothing new to BCS – its first innovation solution dates to the 1970s when it established an Organ Transplant and Bone Marrow Transplant pool for health plans.

"BCS has a long history of adapting and responding to the market, and gene therapy solutions are another evolution of this excellence in innovation," added Khoja . "We will continue to monitor the healthcare and large claim landscape and lead the way in new products and solutions to address changing needs."

Inc.'s Best in Business list recognizes companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and positive influence on the business world. The full list can be found on Inc and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.

For more information about BCS Financial, visit bcsf.

About BCS Financial:

BCS Financial Corporation has 75 years of experience delivering a wide range of insurance and financial solutions for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations and commercial markets nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. Learn more at bcsf.

