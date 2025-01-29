Google Maps Alters Place Names Amid Geopolitical Tensions

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

Google Maps has a history of modifying place names and borders based on users' locations, particularly during geopolitical disputes. This practice underscores the significant influence that digital cartography holds in shaping public perception of territorial and naming conflicts.

In the United States, following an executive order by President Donald Trump, the Gulf of Mexico is set to be renamed the Gulf of America. Google announced that it will update its maps to reflect this change for U.S. users once official sources, such as the Geographic Names Information System, are updated. This move aligns with Google's policy of adjusting place names in accordance with official governmental designations.

Similarly, the mountain currently known as Denali will revert to its former name, Mount McKinley, in U.S. maps. These changes are part of a broader initiative to“restore names that honor American greatness,” as stated in the executive order.

Internationally, Google Maps displays different place names and borders depending on the user's location. For instance, within Russia, Crimea is shown as part of Russia, while in other regions, it appears with a disputed boundary. This approach reflects local laws and market expectations, but it also highlights the complex role of digital platforms in geopolitical matters. In the South China Sea, following disputes between China and the Philippines over the Scarborough Shoal, Google removed the Chinese name"Zhongsha Islands" from the contested area in 2015, updating it to"Scarborough Shoal." This decision came after a petition from the Philippines and illustrates how digital mapmakers can become entangled in international territorial disputes.