Chile’S Response To Trump’S Tariff Threats

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's has launched a rapid response to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on copper imports. The announcement has sent shockwaves through Chile's copper industry, the cornerstone of its economy.



President Gabriel Boric's administration quickly established a working group to assess potential impacts. The Subsecretariat of International Economic Relations will spearhead this effort alongside the Finance Ministry.



Foreign Alberto Van Klaveren revealed the group's formation after meeting with business leaders. He stressed the importance of analyzing trade flows between Chile and the United States.



Chile exported $50.8 billion worth of copper in 2024, nearly half its total exports. The U.S. stands as Chile's second-largest copper buyer, trailing only China.



Trump framed the tariffs as crucial for national security and domestic manufacturing. He highlighted the need for materials vital to U.S. military production.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



Chilean business leaders have voiced concern over the proposed tariffs. Susana Jiménez, head of the Confederation of Production and Commerce, warned of major consequences.



Chile's copper industry faces potential upheaval at a critical juncture. Global demand for copper continues to climb, driven by the shift to renewable energy.



Trump's announcement follows his recent imposition of tariffs on Colombian goods. That action prompted a quick policy reversal from Colombia 's government.



Chile's Interior Minister, Carolina Tohá, addressed related issues about deportation cooperation. She confirmed Chile's readiness to collaborate on legal repatriation efforts.



The proposed tariffs could reshape global copper trade patterns. Analysts caution about possible price hikes for U.S. consumers and economic slowdown.



Chile's government now confronts the task of safeguarding its vital copper industry. It must navigate complex trade talks while preserving strong ties with the United States.

MENAFN29012025007421016031ID1109142983