Sybiha: It's Month Since Russia Rejects 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal, Escalates Terror

MENAFN - UkrinForm) It has been one month since Russia rejected the complete 30-day ceasefire proposed by the United States. Instead, Russia set conditions and demands and continued to escalate terror.

This was stated by Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, on social media platform X , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Today marks exactly one month since Russia refused to accept a full interim ceasefire proposed by the United States. Exactly one month ago, on March 11th in Jeddah, Ukraine agreed to such proposal. Unconditionally. Russia refused to agree, instead putting forward conditions and demands. At the same time, Russia continued to escalate its terror against civilians," Sybiha emphasized.

The Minister noted that from March 11 to April 11, Russia launched almost 70 missiles of various types, over 2,200 Shahed drones, and more than 6,000 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine.

"These were Russian responses to peace proposals. This is typical of Russia: lying, manipulating, and continuing terror," Sybiha remarked.

The Ukrainian Minister added that for one month already, there may have been silence and confidence-building measures to advance a just peace, which the United States, Europe, and other partners are striving for. Russia is the only obstacle to peace and the sole source of the war, so partners should not wait another month to increase pressure on Moscow, Sybiha stressed.

"Russia must feel true strength in order to get serious about peace," he warned.

As Ukrinform reported, on March 11, delegations from the United States and Ukraine met in Jeddah. The parties issued a joint statement following the meeting.

Ukraine expressed its willingness to accept the U.S. proposal for an immediate 30-day ceasefire, which could be extended by mutual agreement, provided Russia accepted and implemented it simultaneously.

On March 25, the White House released a statement following negotiations with both Ukraine and Russia in Riyadh. It stated that the U.S. had agreed with Russia and Ukraine on securing maritime shipping in the Black Sea and had agreed to develop measures to implement a ceasefire on Russia and Ukraine's energy facilities.

On April 3, Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa stated that Ukraine considered the ceasefire agreement valid despite mutual accusations between Russia and Ukraine regarding violations of the truce in attacks on energy facilities. He added that American colleagues had been informed of cases where Russia violated the ceasefire.

On April 6, President Zelensky stated that Russia refused to agree to an unconditional ceasefire to preserve the ability to strike Ukraine from the sea.