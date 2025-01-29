Pemex Misses Refining Targets Despite Massive Investments

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) fell short of its ambitious refining goals in 2024. The state-owned oil company processed 905,607 barrels of oil daily, using only 46% of its total capacity.



This figure missed the previous administration's target by 23%. Pemex invested heavily in its refining operations. The company spent 72 billion pesos to upgrade six existing refineries.



These improvements boosted crude processing by 11% compared to 2023. However, the output still lagged behind the promised volumes. The new Olmeca in Tabasco exemplifies Pemex 's challenges.



Originally budgeted at $8 billion, costs ballooned to over $18 billion. In 2024, Olmeca processed just 23,275 barrels daily, utilizing a mere 6.8% of its capacity. This performance fell far short of the projected 177,000 barrels per day.



Despite setbacks, Pemex achieved its highest refining levels since 2016. The company processed 11% more crude than in 2023. Yet, Mexico still relies heavily on fuel imports . The national refining capacity utilization remains at just over 50%.



These results highlight the gap between Pemex's ambitions and its operational realities. The company faces ongoing challenges in balancing energy independence goals with fiscal responsibility.



Pemex's struggle to meet targets raises questions about its strategy and efficiency in the oil sector. The underperformance of Pemex's refining operations has broader implications.



It affects Mexico's energy security and economic planning. As the country continues to depend on imported fuels, policymakers may need to reassess national energy strategies.

