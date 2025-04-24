Weather Today: IMD Issues Heatwave Warning In THESE States Till April 30 Orange, Yellow Alerts Issued

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heatwave conditions in parts of Northwest India till April 29 and in East and Central India till April 26.

Here's state-wise forecast:

Madhya Pradesh: Heatwave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over West Madhya Pradesh between April 24 and 30 and over East Madhya Pradesh during April 24 and 27.

Rajasthan: Heatwave expected during April 25 and 30

Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal: Heatwave expected between April 24 and 26th

Punjab, Haryana: Heatwave expected during April 25-29

Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathawada: Heatwave expected during April 24 and 25.

Besides, warm night conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha on April 24 and 25th, and in Bihar and Telangana on April 24.

"Hot & humid weather is likely to prevail over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema during [April] 24th-26th; Gujarat on [April] 24th and during April 27th-30th."

Delhi will likely experience heatwave on April 24, 25, 26 and 27. The maximum temperature over Delhi is likely to be in the range of 40 to 42°C on Thursday. April 24.

On April 25, the maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 41 to 43°C and 22 to 24°C respectively, the IMD said.

IMD's Orange and Yellow alerts

The IMD issued orange alert, predicting heatwave, in parts of Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal on Thursday, April 24.

Heatwave swept parts of Jharkhand with Daltonganj sizzling at 43 degrees Celsius, an official told news agency PTI on Thursday. "A 'yellow' alert of heatwave was issued for Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum districts till April 26," he said.

Ranchi Meteorological Centre's Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said no major change in the maximum temperature is expected for at least three days. Thereafter, it may decline by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius, with the likelihood of rain and hailstorm from April 27, he said.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, an 'Orange' alert, notifying people to be prepared to take action, was issued for Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir and Bargarh districts. A 'Yellow' alert to be aware was issued for Kalahandi, Nupada, Deogarh, and Angul districts.

Hot and humid weather conditions are expected to prevail over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhargarh, and Dhenkanal, the IMD said.

The night would be warm in Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Bolangir and Mayurbhanj, it added.

The industrial town of Jharsuguda in Odisha ranked as the third hottest place in the country, following Brahmapuri (45.6) and Chandrapur (45.5) in Maharashtra, the IMD said.

The IMD advised people to avoid prolonged heat exposure, and cover head, using a wet cloth, hat or umbrella while going out between 11 am and 3 pm, PTI news reported.

(With inputs from agencies)