NFR Undertakes Execution Of Bio-Toilets To Promote Eco-Friendly Waste Management

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 24 (IANS) The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), which operates in the northeastern states and in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of north Bihar, undertakes widespread implementation of Bio-toilets to promote eco-friendly waste management.

NFR Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said on Thursday that the NFR has adopted a comprehensive approach to ensure a clean, hygienic and comfortable travel experience for passengers.

Major initiatives include Onboard Housekeeping Services (OBHS) for continuous cleaning during journeys, mechanised cleaning systems at stations and depots and the widespread implementation of Bio-toilets to promote eco-friendly waste management.

Sharma said that in a pioneering move to further enhance the performance and hygiene of Bio-toilets, NFR has commissioned a state-of-the-art Bacteria Inoculums Generation Plant and Testing Laboratory at the Kamakhya (KYQ) coaching depot.

He said that this makes NFR the first zone in Indian Railways to combine both the production and quality assurance of Bio-toilet inoculums under one roof, ensuring a reliable supply and improved functionality of onboard sanitation systems.

These efforts reflect NFR's strong commitment to maintaining high hygiene standards and enhancing passenger safety across its network. Bio-toilets are a major part of the NFR's mission to promote eco-friendly and hygienic sanitation systems in trains, the CPRO said.

According to the official, the heart of this system lies in the Anaerobic Microbial Inoculums (AMI), a specialised bacterial solution that helps decompose human waste, supporting cleaner and more sustainable onboard sanitation.

The new facility has a production capacity of 2,000 litres per day. With in-house production, NFR now manufactures inoculums at much lower cost compared to earlier, while also ensuring DRDO-certified quality, he said.

“To further maintain reliability, a dedicated in-house testing lab at KYQ ensures weekly monitoring and quality control of the AMI used in coaches.”

This initiative has already shown impressive results with 35,000 litres of inoculums supplied to all NFR depots in March 2025, significantly strengthening the upkeep and functionality of Bio-toilets, Sharma said.

He said that this development marks a significant step in enhancing cleanliness across stations and trains, offering passengers a more enjoyable, hygienic and comfortable travel experience.

With proactive cleaning measures, including mechanised systems at stations and innovative in-house sanitation solutions onboard, NFR is setting new standards in railway hygiene. These efforts reflect a passenger-centric approach to service excellence. Through this progressive initiative, NFR strengthens its commitment to a cleaner, safer and more welcoming railway environment, aligned with the vision of 'Swachh Trains and Swachh Bharat', the NFR CPRO stated.