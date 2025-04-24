Manipur Adopts Centre’S Child Care Leave Policy For Women, Single Male Staff

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 24 (IANS) The Manipur government on Thursday adopted the Central government's Child Care Leave (CCL) policy for women employees and single male employees with minor children below 18 years of age, officials said.

Manipur's Finance Commissioner N. Ashok Kumar said that 'Governor-in-Council' in its meeting on Thursday has approved the adoption of two very important and relevant Central government policies related to paid leave, especially for working women.

"Women employees and single male employees having minor children may be granted Child Care Leave by an authority competent to grant leave for a maximum period of 730 days during their entire service for taking care of up to two eldest surviving children, whether for rearing or to look after any of their needs like examination, sickness, etc,” he said in a statement.

Kumar said that child care leave is important for several reasons, including supporting working mothers, fulfilling constitutional mandates.

Recognising the dual role of employees-particularly women professionals and caregivers, the council has decided to adopt the Central Government's Child Care Leave (CCL) for women employees and single male employees having minor children below 18 years.

The official said that keeping in view the potential trauma caused due to stillbirth or death of a child soon after birth, which has a far-reaching impact on the mother's life, the government has decided to grant a Special Maternity Leave (SML) of 60 days to a female central government employee in case of death of a child soon after birth/stillbirth under certain terms and conditions.

The SML is distinct from regular maternity leave and is granted under specific circumstances, particularly in the case of stillbirth or death of an infant within a few days of birth.

The objective of this SML is to provide emotional and physical support to a mother undergoing trauma or distress due to such incidents, ensuring she has time to recover without loss of pay or job-related anxiety, the statement said. It said that the provision of Child Care Leave to female employees is essential to ensuring equal opportunities within the workforce.

The "Governor-in-Council", in adopting the Central government's policies, said that the state policies are in consonance with the Central Government provisions.

Moreover, the adoption of Child Care Leave and Special Maternity Leave reflects the government's collective commitment to supporting employees as professionals and parents, thereby fostering a compassionate and forward-looking work environment.

An official of Raj Bhavan said that Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, chaired the meeting of 'Governor-in-Council'. Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, Principal Secretaries, Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries of various departments attended the meeting.

“During the meeting, various agenda proposals were discussed. These proposals pertained to various developmental and other matters related to governance and administration,” the official said.

Manipur has been under President's Rule since February 13, four days after the resignation of N Biren Singh from the Chief Minister's post.