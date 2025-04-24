Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chirag Paswan Defends PM Modi On Pahalgam Incident, Slams Opposition

2025-04-24 01:00:15
(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, April 24 (IANS) Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan strongly defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his rally in Bihar's Madhubani district in the backdrop of Kashmir's Pahalgam terror attack.

Paswan called the criticism unwarranted and anti-national and stated:“Those questioning the Prime Minister have no right to do so. He (PM Modi) was on a foreign tour, but immediately responded-he spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah, asked him to visit Pahalgam, and returned to India by midnight, cutting his trip short.”

He asserted that PM Modi's capability to act swiftly and sensitively in times of national crisis is beyond doubt.

“Opposition is trying to tarnish the country's image internationally. Today's program in Madhubani was not an election rally-it was to announce welfare schemes for the poor. The PM gave a strong message to India's enemies through this rally and will give a befitting reply when the time comes,” he said.

He emphasised that the Narendra Modi government is already taking steps, and the nation will soon see how India responds to such terror threats.

“The Prime Minister's presence at this event, without any distraction, sends a clear message of strength and resolve,” Paswan said.

He also addressed the growing rift within the Mahagathbandhan, taking a jab at Tejashwi Yadav.

“Tejashwi Yadav thinks a lot of himself. The way he treats people within the Mahagathbandhan-those people should now speak up,” Paswan said.

