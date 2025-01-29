Violence Against Women: When Justice Remains Out Of Reach

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The increasing incidents of violence against women in our society are deeply alarming. Even more distressing is how such acts are gradually being treated as routine rather than serious crimes. Each case adds to the trauma and fear that many women already experience, making them feel unsafe-even around those who should be their protectors.

The normalization of such violence raises serious concerns about accountability and the effectiveness of the justice system. When these incidents go unchecked, they not only desensitize society but also reduce the urgency to address the root causes.

Hearing about the brutal attack on my best friend, Rani Andaleeb , a freelance journalist, and her sisters, Naheed Jahangir (LRH Media Manager) and Salma Jahangir (Freelance Journalist), has left me shattered. It felt as if the ground beneath me had collapsed when I found out that their attackers were none other than their relatives.

They were subjected to extreme violence-struck on the head with pistol butts and wounded with scissors and blades. Left bleeding on the roadside in the dead of night, their suffering exposes the harsh reality of our society: women, even within their own families, are not safe. Resorting to such barbaric acts against physically weaker individuals is not a show of strength-it is pure savagery.

We grew up believing that family is a refuge, a source of unconditional support. But today, it seems that those values have faded away. We often hear about certain communities taking great pride in their so-called "honor" or ghairat , but was there any honor in attacking defenseless women in the dark of night? The case was reported to the police, and while one of the attackers was arrested, he was released on bail within days. The victims were called to court hearings, yet their voices went unheard. Despite media coverage, justice remains elusive.

For these women, home is no longer a safe place. The laws meant to protect them seem ineffective, and the authorities have failed to provide them with real security. The family is left in a constant state of fear and uncertainty. Numerous organizations claim to advocate for women's rights, yet when victims like my friend seek justice, there is little support beyond empty words. This case is just one example of a larger societal issue-where trust is shattered, safety is compromised, and justice remains a distant dream.

We must speak up and demand change. We must challenge the cultural norms that allow such violence to persist. Above all, we must ensure that victims receive the justice and protection they deserve.