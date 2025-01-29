Oman, Qatar Sign Several Mous, Executive Programs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Oman and Qatar signed in the capital Muscat, on Wednesday, two memoranda of understanding (MoU) in training and social development, and three executive programs in the fields of cultural, educational, sports and youth cooperation.

The Oman News Agency said that the signing ceremony came during a state visit by Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to the Sultanate in response to an invitation from Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.

An Omani-Qatari economic forum was held on the sidelines of the visit to review joint opportunities between the two countries in infrastructure, logistics, energy and manufacturing industries, the agency added. (end)

