Oman, Qatar Sign Several Mous, Executive Programs
Date
1/29/2025 5:05:28 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
MUSCAT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Oman and Qatar signed in the capital Muscat, on Wednesday, two memoranda of understanding (MoU) in diplomatic training and social development, and three executive programs in the fields of cultural, educational, sports and youth cooperation.
The Oman News Agency said that the signing ceremony came during a state visit by Qatar's Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, to the Sultanate in response to an invitation from Sultan Haitham bin Tariq.
An Omani-Qatari economic forum was held on the sidelines of the visit to review joint investment opportunities between the two countries in infrastructure, logistics, energy and manufacturing industries, the agency added. (end)
nfa
MENAFN29012025000071011013ID1109142654
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.