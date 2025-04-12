IPL 2025: Punjab Kings' Ferguson Walks Off The Field Mid-Game Due To Injury

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, April 12 (IANS) Punjab Kings were dealt a major blow during their high-octane clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Saturday as New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson walked off the field just two balls into his spell, citing hip discomfort.

Ferguson, who had only recently returned to action after recovering from a hamstring injury sustained during the ILT20 in the UAE, looked visibly in discomfort and had to be withdrawn following a brief consultation with the team physio. His premature exit from the game came as a significant setback for PBKS, especially considering that the team had already used their Impact Player substitution, leaving them a pacer short in the defense of their imposing total of 245.

This marks the third injury setback for Ferguson since November 2024. After missing New Zealand's ODI series against Sri Lanka due to a calf strain, the 32-year-old fast bowler suffered a hamstring pull during the ILT20 earlier this year, ruling him out of the Champions Trophy in February. The recurrence of fitness issues is fast becoming a concern both for PBKS and Ferguson's future availability in international and franchise cricket.

Heading into this game, Ferguson had been in fine rhythm for PBKS, taking five wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 9.36 and a healthy strike rate of 13.20. His raw pace and experience were seen as vital to Punjab's bowling unit, especially with Xavier Bartlett being the only other overseas quick in the squad.

Ferguson's exit mid-match not only disrupted PBKS' bowling plans as Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) raced to 205/1 in 15 overs in chase of 246.

Punjab Kings have made a good start in the Indian Premier League 2025, winning three of their four matches before Saturday's clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. In contrast, SRH have won one match and lost four in the league so far.