Jahez Application Recognized By Customers For Its Delivery App

Al-Ajeel: We are proud to be recognized by our customers and users for having the best delivery app in Kuwait during the Service Hero Awards Ceremony

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Named First Place Category Winner and Top Ten Country Winner for Delivery Apps in Kuwait

Jahez Application, a pioneering platform that connects customers with their favorite restaurants through online orders, achieved the â€ ̃First Place Category Winnerâ€TM for delivery apps in Kuwait, and secured a spot among the â€ ̃Top Ten Country Winnersâ€TM according to the 2024 Service Hero Customer Satisfaction Index Awards. The ratings were based solely on customer feedback which recognized Jahez Applicationâ€TMs innovation and exceptional service amongst food delivery platforms in Kuwait. The recognitions reflect Jahez Applicationâ€TMs ongoing commitment to enhance its digital offerings and integrate innovative solutions to provide an enhanced and well-rounded experience for customers as one of Kuwaitâ€TMs most trusted service brands.

The Service Hero Awards rely entirely on consumer feedback, where customers share their personal experience and reviews on various platforms, in this case delivery apps in Kuwait. Based on customer reviews and feedback, Jahez Application emerged as the winner in the 2 categories based on the diverse solutions it offers in comparison to other food delivery platforms in Kuwait. Throughout its yearsâ€TM operating in the Kuwaiti market, Jahez Application has upgraded its platform to incorporate value adding features to customers with an expectation of meeting and exceeding their needs across core touchpoints. The Companyâ€TMs agile operations, user-friendly app interface, and seamless delivery experience have distinguished it in a highly competitive market.

Commenting on the achievement, Bader Mohammad Al-Ajeel, Chief Executive Officer of Jahez Application, said, â€œWe are proud to be recognized by our customers and users for having the best delivery app in Kuwait as highlighted in the Service Hero Awards Ceremony. At Jahez Application, we strive to create value through a platform that delivers trust, speed, and reliability along with a wide selection of our customersâ€TM preferred restaurant and food choices. These awards are a direct result of our teamâ€TMs continuous pursuit of streamlining our operations, forming close partnerships with local restaurants, and, most importantly, the support and feedback of our loyal customers.â€

Al-Ajeel added, â€œCustomer satisfaction is at the heart of our growth strategy, and we consider our customersâ€TM constructive feedback as a key driver to enhance our services and improve the overall experience. We will continue to invest in innovative solutions and tailored experiences to ensure Jahez Application remains a top choice for food delivery in Kuwait.â€

The Service Hero Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) is the only annual consumer-powered assessment of service quality in Kuwait and the wider region. Winners are selected based on direct consumer ratings across multiple dimensions including speed, reliability, customer support, and overall satisfaction.

For Jahez Application, this achievement highlights the Companyâ€TMs growing presence in the Kuwaiti market, its ongoing expansion of services, and its commitment to building lasting connections with its customers. Based entirely on the voices of actual users, the recognition is unique in the sense that it reflects real customer experiences and validates Jahez Applicationâ€TMs efforts to prioritize their needs by actively listening and implementing their feedback.

As Jahez Application looks ahead, the Company continues to strengthen its footprint by building deeper relationships with restaurant partners, launching value-driven campaigns, and introducing app features that enhance convenience. With a flexible pin-drop location system and diverse payment options, the platform empowers users to customize their experience from order to delivery. Jahez Applicationâ€TMs platform also features an â€ ̃Exploreâ€TM page that offers customers the latest cashback promotions and discounts offered by Jahez Partners. As for the platformâ€TMs interface and experience, the Company actively assesses and implements innovative features to further enhance the user experience, allowing customers to place their orders with great convenience and ease.

Jahez-Kuwait is a subsidiary of Jahez International Company KSA, one of the largest food delivery companies in Saudi Arabia. Founded in 2016, Jahez was quick to gain traction in the food delivery industry in Saudi Arabia, emerging as a prominent player with over 1.3 million active users and over 34,000 delivery partners across Saudi Arabia as of 31March 2021. In 2022, Jahez entered the Kuwaiti market while simultaneously launching its Bahrain operation during the same year.