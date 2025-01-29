Keolis-MHI Marks International Data Privacy Day with Cybersecurity Initiative to Strengthen Operational Trust

(MENAFN- Biz Talk Consultancy) Dubai, UAE – January 28, 2025 – In recognition of International Data Privacy Day, Keolis-MHI, the region’s leading transportation company, hosted an informative webinar led by Jean-Michel Briffaut, Rail OT Networking and Cybersecurity Manager. This initiative represents a significant step to bolster its cybersecurity defences and data protection protocols, and aligns with Keolis-MHI's ongoing mission to equip its workforce with the necessary knowledge and tools to effectively protect data, ensure the security of operations, and Strengthen trust with both passengers and stakeholders.

Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Day, held annually on January 28th, serves as a global platform to raise awareness about the importance of data privacy, security, and trust. Established in 2006 by the Council of Europe, this day commemorates Convention 108, the first international treaty on data protection, signed in 1981.

This year’s webinar highlighted the distinction between data privacy— which ensures responsible handling of personal information, and data security, which focuses on protecting systems and networks from breaches. Both are essential for building trust and ensuring safe operations in a highly interconnected and digital world.

Commenting on the event, Riaz Bharuchi, CFO of Keolis-MHI, stated:

"At Keolis-MHI, data protection and cybersecurity are at the heart of what we do. This event reinforces our commitment to empowering employees to actively protect sensitive information and support our mission to deliver safe, reliable, and secure transportation services. By working together, we can stay resilient against evolving threats and continue to earn the trust of our passengers and partners."

Keolis-MHI also highlighted the growing importance of proactive cybersecurity measures to combat evolving threats like phishing attacks, ransomware, and fraud. The event emphasized that robust security practices, coupled with employee vigilance, are the foundation of operational resilience.

Employees were encouraged to adopt simple but effective practices to ensure data protection in their daily work. These include enabling multi-factor authentication, avoiding password sharing, and reporting suspicious activities promptly. By promoting a culture of awareness and accountability, Keolis-MHI ensures that every team member plays a vital role in strengthening cybersecurity defences.

Keolis-MHI is planning additional cybersecurity training sessions and joint exercises with stakeholders to enhance preparedness and resilience. Employees were reminded that cybersecurity is a shared responsibility and an ongoing journey.

" We reaffirm our commitment to not only complying with data protection regulations but also Developing a robust security culture that empowers every employee to act as a guardian of our digital ecosystem," added Riaz Bharuchi.

Keolis-MHI remains committed to its mission to protect the privacy and security of its passengers, employees, and partners, ensuring the trust placed in its services is Affirmed every day.

For more information on Keolis-MHI's cybersecurity and data protection initiatives, visit







