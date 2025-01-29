Coated Glass Market Growth, Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Coated glass is an industrial glass component that has been sprayed with thin layers of metal oxides. It modifies the glass's solar behavior in visible and infrared spectrums. The increasing demand for commercial buildings primarily drives the for coated glass . Concerns regarding rising air conditioning costs in commercial buildings are expected to enhance the need for solar control glass in the foreseeable future.

As a subsegment of specialized applications, the growth of the automotive can improve the market for coated glass. The coated glass value chain comprises raw material suppliers, manufacturers, fabricators, glaziers/installers, and end-use industries. The price of raw materials significantly impacts the total cost of manufacturing flat glass since they account for a substantial amount of the production process cost structure.

Market Dynamics

Increased Global Solar Capacity and Growing Development in Building and Construction Industry to Drive the Market for Coated Glasses

As an alternative source, solar panels are gaining popularity worldwide. Increasingly more electricity is being generated using solar panels. The solar panel comprises silicon cells, a glass casing, a metal frame, and several wires that facilitate current flow from the silicon cells. Recent trends demonstrate that solar glass casings are being intensively covered with nanomaterials. Solar glass with nanocoatings is waterproof, self-cleaning, and anti-reflective. Due to their hydrophobic properties, solar modules with nanocoating repel water faster than untreated glass. This property contributes to the proliferation of covered solar panels in regions with persistent precipitation.

It is anticipated that the worldwide solar industry will undergo rapid expansion, particularly in the energy sector. Solar capabilities are expanding due to the depletion of renewable resources, technological advancements, government laws, environmental concerns, the dropping cost of solar systems, and the increasing need for electricity. These factors are predicted to substantially impact the solar industry's adoption of coated glass throughout the foreseeable future.

Solar sector improvements foresee an increase in solar panel utilization, potentially impacting the need for coated glass. Solar panel glass is essential because it functions as a barrier between the harsh external forces and the photovoltaic solar cells. Coated solar panel glass directly impacts the efficiency and production of solar photovoltaic systems. Solar system performance is enhanced by coated solar panel glass' low reflectance, high transmittance, good rigidity, safety, and longevity.

Over the past two decades, the global implementation of building rules regulating energy efficiency in buildings has increased. In China, the Design Standard for Energy Efficiency in Residential Buildings in the Hot Summer and Warm Winter Zones was established in 2003, especially for the hottest regions in the south.

Metallic and/or metal oxide coatings are applied to Low-E glasses to increase solar management and energy efficiency. With the rise of the global construction industry and the strict enforcement of building regulations, it is projected that the coated glass market will expand significantly.

Impact of COVID-19

The spread of COVID-19 posed a significant threat to the world's economy. To curb the rapid spread of the disease, the government issued regulatory bans, resulting in the cessation of production, the closing of all work environments, the limitation of public interactions, and the temporary suspension of worldwide manufacturing and trading activities. Many manufacturing companies were compelled to temporarily suspend operations to comply with government-mandated lockdowns. As a result, vehicle production and construction-related activity ceased, and the market declined. To handle the pandemic's aftermath, economies created strategies and regulations to jumpstart operations. This also boosted the expansion of the coated glass market.

Regional Insights

Europe and Asia-Pacific are anticipated to hold the most significant market share.

With a CAGR of 9%, the European region is projected to share USD 28,595 million by 2025. Green development has the largest market in Europe. The region's emphasis on green development is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the coated glass industry. The green construction industry of the nation concentrates on heating and cooling, insulation, lighting, and self-powered structures. Low-E coated solar control glass in many high-efficiency buildings reflects heat away from windows, leaving cold air for summer ventilation.

According to the European Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, in 2016, there were 28% green buildings in Europe, with Germany and Poland among the leaders. Increasing emphasis on green building projects is expected to positively impact coated glass consumption in the region. To enhance the user experience, luxury automotive manufacturers are implementing windshields made of coated glass. Increasing automobile production in the region is another factor driving the growth of the covered glass market in Europe.

Asia-Pacific is projected to have a 9% CAGR of USD 25,950 million by 2025. China, Japan, and South Korea are the three most important markets in the Asia-Pacific region. However, nations with expanding economies, such as India, Indonesia, and Thailand, hold immense promise. This development potential is attributable to the high economic growth, higher disposable income, and corresponding rise in demand for autos, residences, and solar installations in these countries.

Additionally, an increase in the number of construction projects, the relocation of manufacturing facilities from other regions to Asian nations, rising investments in the automotive industry, and a rise in the production of solar panels are driving the growth of the coated glass market in the region. The increase in Asia-Pacific automobile production will benefit the coated glass sector. Despite the lack of general use of painted glass in the automotive industry, automakers are beginning to use coated glass in vehicles, particularly premium vehicles. Significant cost advantages in Asian countries can facilitate the expansion of vehicle production.

Key Highlights



The global coated glass market size was valued at USD 44.20 billion in 2024 and it is expected to rise from USD 48.23 billion in 2025 to USD 96.80 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

Based on coating type, the soft coating type is expected to have the largest share of USD 50,705 million at a CAGR of 9% by 2030.

Based on application, architecture is expected to have the largest share of USD 65,804 million at a CAGR of 9% by 2030. Among the regions, Europe is expected to command the largest share with USD 28,595 million at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

AGC Inc.Vitro Architectural GlassNSG GroupSaint GobainGlas Trosch GroupCSG Holding LimitedKing GroupChina Glass Holdings Ltd. (CNG)Guardian IndustriesEmirates Float Glass (Dubai Investments)Obeikan Float GlassNanning Float Glass Recent Developments



2022 - Mithun architects selected SolarbanO 67 SolexiaO glass by Vitro Architectural Glass for the LEEDO Platinum-certified Middle Earth Expansion for the university of California. 2022 - Vitro Architectural Glass launched a new VitroSphereä digital glass simulator design tool.

Segmentation

By Coating TypeHard or Pyrolytic coatingSoft or Sputtered coatingBy ApplicationAutomotiveArchitectureOptical and others.