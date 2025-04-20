Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Won't Travel To India For Women's ODI World Cup

2025-04-20 01:12:30
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Lahore -Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday announced that their women's team will not travel to India for the ICC ODI World Cup later this year and play their matches at a neutral venue, following the hybrid model accepted earlier this year.

When Pakistan hosted ICC Champions Trophy recently, BCCI had refused to send Indian team across the border due to diplomatic tension between the two nations and their matches were held in Dubai.

A hybrid model was agreed upon that allowed both India and Pakistan to play their matches at neutral venues if one of the two countries was to host an ICC event.

“Just like India didn't play in Pakistan in the Champions Trophy and were allowed to play at a neutral venue, whatever venue is decided, we will play. When there is an agreement it has to be adhered to,” he said.

The PCB chief said India and ICC being the hosts of the tournament would decide on the neutral venue.

India will host the tournament from September 29 to October 26 with Australia being the defending champions.

Naqvi also expressed satisfaction over the impressive manner in which Pakistan women's team qualified for the World Cup.

Pakistan ended up winning all their five matches in the Qualifiers held in Lahore. They beat Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Thailand and Bangladesh to qualify smoothly for the main round for which hosts India, England, New Zealand, Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka have already qualified.

He added the PCB would definitely announce a special reward for the women's team for their outstanding performance.

Naqvi also said that he was happy that the PCB had hosted another ICC event successfully after the Champions Trophy.

