As Rains Abate, No Flood Threat In J&K

Srinagar, April 20 (IANS) After incessant, torrential rain accompanied by thunder and gusty winds, the sky cleared on Sunday, breaking the cycle of wet weather in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar recorded 8 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg 1.4 degrees and Pahalgam 5.6 degrees as the minimum temperatures.

Jammu had 26.2 degrees Celsius, Katra 21.5 degrees, Batote 10.3, Banihal 6.7 and Bhaderwah 10.2 as the minimum temperature.

Although water level increased in all the rivers, streams and lakes of J&K due to incessant rain, authorities have ruled out any flood threat in the UT because of the current inclement weather.

People have, however, been advised to be careful about flash floods, landslides and mudslides in vulnerable areas.

A weather advisory issued by the Meteorological (MeT) department said,“On April 20, generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain/snow (higher reaches) at most places with possibility of moderate to heavy rain/snow at isolated to scattered places till 20th late evening. On 21st April: generally cloudy with possibility of light rain/thunder at scattered places. On 22-28 April: generally dry with cloudiness towards 25th April."

The department said further, "All concerned are advised to plan accordingly & follow Admin/Traffic advisory. Farmers are advised to suspend farm operations till 21st April. Possibility of landslides/mudslides/shooting stones at vulnerable places. Stay inside/safe places during Thunder/lightning.”

Kashmir Valley faced heavy rainfall deficit during the months of January, February and March, with experts putting the rainfall deficit figure at 80 per cent.

After the recent rainfall during the last three days, the overall rainfall deficit till April this year has been estimated at 30 per cent.