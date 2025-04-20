J&K Cycle Polo Association Unveils Annual Activity Calendar

The District Championships for the new sporting year will kick off on May 10, starting from District Srinagar, followed by events in Central Kashmir, South Kashmir, North Kashmir, and finally Jammu District.

The meeting to finalize the calendar was conducted under the chairmanship of President Vilayat Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Zulfkar of JKCPA.

The association aims to further strengthen the presence of cycle polo in J&K by fostering talent and increasing grassroots participation.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now