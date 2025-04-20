J&K Cycle Polo Association Unveils Annual Activity Calendar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Cycle Polo Association, affiliated with the Cycle Polo Federation of India and recognized by the J&K Sports Council, has officially announced its Annual Activities Calendar for the year 2025–26. The calendar was framed in coordination with all registered players, affiliated districts, and office bearers of the association.
The District Championships for the new sporting year will kick off on May 10, starting from District Srinagar, followed by events in Central Kashmir, South Kashmir, North Kashmir, and finally Jammu District.
The meeting to finalize the calendar was conducted under the chairmanship of President Vilayat Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Zulfkar of JKCPA.
The association aims to further strengthen the presence of cycle polo in J&K by fostering talent and increasing grassroots participation.
